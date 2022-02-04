Ortega’s Critics Railroaded as Trials Resume in Nicaragua
Nicaraguans protesting Daniel Ortega’s dictatorial rule. File photo: Democracy Now
By Democracy Now
Zenobia González: “It makes no sense for it to go on like this. There has to be a solution for this problem, for this conflict we are going through. There has to be a solution between the state of Nicaragua, the government and the citizens. Many mothers are suffering, wives and children, too. As a mother, I understand all of their feelings.”