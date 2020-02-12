News Today's Song 

Oscar d’Leon (Venezuela) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Oscar d’Leon playing with Dimension Latina from Venezuela with the song “Lloraras” from the album “Dimension Latina ’75” (1974).

 

