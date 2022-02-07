Ottawa Declares Emergency as Trucker-Led Anti-Government Protests Spread

HAVANA TIMES – In Canada, the mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency, saying the city was under “siege” from thousands of truck drivers who have been blocking roads to protest COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates. The protests, which have now spread outside of Ottawa, have also expanded to include broader grievances against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy have been linked to far-right and neo-Nazi movements, with some participants waving Confederate flags or swastikas.

