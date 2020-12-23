Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead in Canada

Karima Mehrab Baloch

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Canada, exiled Pakistani human rights activist Karima Mehrab Baloch was found dead in Toronto this week. Her husband says she went out on a walk Sunday and never returned home. Her body was found the next day.

Baloch fled Pakistan after receiving threats due to her human rights work in her home region of Balochistan. In 2016, the BBC named Baloch as one of the 100 most influential women working in human rights. Earlier this year, another exiled activist from Balochistan, the journalist Sajid Hussain, was found dead in Sweden.

Read more news on Havana Times.