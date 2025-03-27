Panama Says Ex-President Martinelli Can Flee to Nicaragua

File photo of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli at Tocumen International Airport on January 25, 2023. | Photo: EFE

Panama’s Foreign Minister stated that the safe conduct has been granted “for humanitarian reasons”.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Government of Panama granted safe conduct to former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli (2009–2014), who has been sheltered in the Nicaraguan Embassy since February 7, 2024, after being sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering. The safe conduct allows him to travel to Nicaragua and is valid until March 31.

Panama’s Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez Acha, explained that the safe conduct was granted for “strictly humanitarian reasons.”

“Given that the timelines of justice do not always align with those of health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to recognize the asylum granted by the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua to Mr. Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal, former President of the Republic. As a result, the safe conduct requested by that government has been granted so that Mr. Ricardo Martinelli, former President of the Republic, may promptly travel to the Republic of Nicaragua,” the foreign minister said during a press conference.

Martínez did not specify when the transfer would take place but said it would happen “soon.”

“Asylum is being recognized and safe conduct granted for strictly humanitarian reasons, as it would allow former President Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal to continue his defense under conditions more favorable than the current ones, such as receiving outpatient treatment in freedom, which would significantly improve his quality of life,” the minister added.

Just minutes before the Foreign Ministry announced the granting of safe conduct, Martinelli posted a message on his Instagram account in which he complained about an alleged “assault” on the Nicaraguan embassy.

“They want to do something improper to me… We’re keeping an eye on everything they do,” Martinelli said. He also mentioned an unusual police presence in the area, although police officers have always been stationed there, since there is an arrest warrant against him to serve his sentence in the “New Business” case.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

