Panama: Students Take to the Streets, Read Why

Panama’s university students, professors and administration marched in Panama City. Photo: Erick Marciscano La Estrella de Panama

Demonstrators dressed in white held flags and protest signs. The slogans centered around university autonomy.

By Adolfo Berrios Riaño (La Estrella de Panama)

HAVANA TIMES – University students, professors, and administrators all came out to demand respect from the Panamanian President and to make known their opposition to a new Social Security Law, plus his plan to reopen a [massive open-pit copper] mine. They also voiced their repudiation of the accords signed with the United States, which they feel compromise Panamanian sovereignty.

“Ring, ring, ring. Aló, aló, aló. Díganle a Mulino que la gata ya parió.” [“Ring ring ring. Hello hello hello. Tell Mulino that the cat just had a litter.”]

Thousands from the University of Panama marched on Tuesday, May 6, for “university autonomy and national sovereignty.” Dressed in white and carrying flags and protest signs, they walked from the Humanities Building on Transistmica Way in Panama City to the Avenue of the Martyrs.

The atmosphere was festive. Music students played their instruments as if at a carnival and there were loud choruses of popular songs like “American colony – No” and “Patria!” along with tamborito dancers. The slogans ranged from the traditional “Without a struggle, there’s no victory,” to the homophobic yell of “Gringo faggots!” and a catchy: “Oye, Mulino, toma un retrato. Para que no digas que somos cuatro gatos” [Hey Mulino, take a photo. So you don’t claim we’re just four cats.”]

In March, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino attempted to minimize the opposition to renewed open-pit mining in Panama by asserting during one of his weekly press conferences that “only four cats” were opposed. Since then, the phrase has inspired slogans, memes, protest signs and chants. When they go out on the street to protest, Panamanians now remind the president that the cat has spawned a litter, and now number many more than four.

The university students see it as a question of respect. They’re sick of feeling the burning of tear gas when they leave their classrooms and frightened by the sight of riot squads surrounding their university; they’re worn out by what they consider to be repression, and offended by what they hear the president say about them on television.

‘We’re tired of being called a den of terrorists,” declared Yariuska, a student at the University of Panama, during the demonstration. “And we oppose the new Social Security law. It’s not fair to work so hard, only to retire on so little.”

Student movements have played a fundamental role in Panama’s history. In 1958, a group of university students planted 75 flags at different points of the Canal Zone, which at that time was US territory, although within Panama.

“The university is a space for debate, a space where all the ideological and political currents have always coexisted. We’ve had repressive governments and administrations before, and we’ve known how to confront them. Just like now, when we’re living through one of our worst moments, where the Head of State calls us a den of criminals, terrorists, delinquents,” noted Professor Gilberto Marulanda, who holds the position of Student Advocate. “Historically, there’ve always been demonstrations at the University of Panama. When they’re in the opposition the politicians all applaud us. When they’re in the government, they repress us,” he lamented.

The university community – from the cafeteria workers through every one of the departments and right up to the administrators – declared their presence and raised their voices. Esther, a local hair stylist, watched from the doorway to her salon with a smile on her lips, as the demonstrators crossed the Perejil streets on their way to the May 5 Plaza. She leaned against a wall, her clear gaze fixed on the white shirts and Panamanian flags that paraded past. “As soon as I finish making lunch, I’m going to join in,” she declared. “Mulino has to do something to increase employment.”

Everyone had their own reason for being there. Professors reminded their students of the generational struggles for the national sovereignty and questioned the recently signed agreements between Panama and the United States, allowing the presence of US troops on the isthmus and the construction of US defense sites in areas where the military bases used to be located. Among the youth, one of the common issues was their categoric rejection of the plan to revive the open-pit mining project that President Mulino has initiated without submitting it to the National Assembly.

The Social Security law was also mentioned, although there were some doubts and confused information on the topic. The student advocate preferred not to offer an opinion on the issue; a Humanities professor called it complex and questioned the increase in the retirement age, even though the law doesn’t establish this. None of those interviewed could point precisely to the most harmful provisions of the new law in comparison with the former statute, but the general sentiment was that, in the end, it would mean miserably small pensions for many.

The demonstration of the university students was one of many protests in the country. True, the protest is officially about the Social Security Law, but it’s also the voice of a people who feel ignored, disrespected, and want to make it clear that they won’t be silenced or repressed.

The roots of the discontent haven’t been addressed. And the cat continues birthing new kittens.

Construction Workers’ Union and teacher continue the pressure

Activities protesting Panama’s Law 462, regarding Social Security, continue. Demonstrations and protests opposing this law, the mining reactivation, and the agreements with the United States were held across Panama on May 6. In the province of Chiriqui, there was a protest that clashed with the riot police. Teachers began a national strike on April 23; the Union of Construction and related workers (Suntracs) struck on April 28; and several of the medical associations on May 5. Labor Minister Jackeline Muñoz has declared the construction workers strike illegitimate, since it didn’t go through the consultation process.

“Every strike is legitimate. The law supports them, the Constitution supports them,” responded Saul Mendez, Suntracs general secretary. “That Minister is a barbarian. She’s violated the Constitution and the law, the international accords, and not only that – she’s engaged in criminal conduct, because she’s attempted to have the Suntracs resources go to the Labor Ministry, in violation of the Constitution, the law, and agreements 87 and 98 of the International Labor Organization. For those reasons, we demand her dismissal or resignation.”

Minister of Education Lucy Molinar called on the teachers to return to their classrooms. “Today we say to the teachers: ‘Return [to class] and nothing more will happen,” she insisted, adding that the teachers’ demands are outside the scope of the Ministry of Education.

