Peru Presidential Election Still Too Close to Call

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, where the presidential election runoff is still too close to call, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo has widened his lead against right-winger Keiko Fujimori.

Fujimori — who is the daughter of jailed human rights abuser and former dictator Alberto Fujimori — has claimed, without evidence, she believes there are signs of fraud, and reiterated that she won’t concede yet.

Meanwhile, Castillo, a former teachers’ union leader who has overwhelming support from Peru’s rural communities, asked his followers to remain calm as the last batch of votes are counted.

