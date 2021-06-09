Latin America News 

Peru Presidential Election Still Too Close to Call

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

Candidate Pedro Salazar leads Keiko Fujimori by a little over 100,000 votes with 98% tallied, 50.3% to 49.7% in the very close elections.

Keiko Fujimori y Pedro Castillo.

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, where the presidential election runoff is still too close to call, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo has widened his lead against right-winger Keiko Fujimori.

Fujimori — who is the daughter of jailed human rights abuser and former dictator Alberto Fujimori — has claimed, without evidence, she believes there are signs of fraud, and reiterated that she won’t concede yet.

Meanwhile, Castillo, a former teachers’ union leader who has overwhelming support from Peru’s rural communities, asked his followers to remain calm as the last batch of votes are counted.

