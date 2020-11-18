Peru Swears In Third President in a Week

After “Legislative Coup” That Ousted Martín Vizcarra

HAVANA TIMES – Peru’s Congress on Monday selected the country’s third leader in just the past week, reported Democracy Now. Francisco Sagasti’s rise to power came a day after interim President Manuel Merino resigned amid ongoing mass protests in which at least two people were killed.

Merino was appointed after what opponents are calling a “legislative coup” against former President Martín Vizcarra, who was impeached and removed as he’s being investigated for corruption allegations. At least half of Peru’s congressmembers are also under investigation for corruption.

