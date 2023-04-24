Peru’s Ex-President Alejandro Toledo Detained, Facing Corruption Charges Following US Extradition

Alejandro Toledo

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been extradited from the U.S. to Peru, where he faces charges of corruption and money laundering while in office from 2001 to 2006. Toledo is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for public work contracts. Toledo was taken into custody last week and arrived in Lima yesterday. He’s denied the accusations.

