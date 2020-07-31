Petrol Bomb Attack Destroys Managua Cathedral Chapel

The Chapel of the Blood of Christ was completely burned in the attack. Photo: Twitter de Silvio Baez

By Ivette Munguia (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – An unidentified man threw a petrol bomb into the chapel of the Managua Metropolitan Cathedral, causing a fire that left significant material damage, including the destruction of the image of the Blood of Christ.

The attack was confirmed by Sister Arely Guzmán, administrator of the temple, who was on the premises of the Cathedral when the events occurred.

The attack took place at 11:00 in the morning of this July 31. According to witnesses, the man who entered the temple was wearing a loose light blue shirt under which he hid the explosive.

He asked the exact location of the Blood of Christ chapel on the Cathedral grounds and then went to the indicated place. Minutes later they observed the flames coming out of the chapel.

The burned Blood of Christ. Photo: Confidencial

“They threw a bomb at the image of the Blood of Christ and everything was destroyed,” said Sister Arely Guzmán. “The fire destroyed the tabernacle with the body of the Lord, the consecrated host and sacred chalice, the image of the Blood of Christ and the entire chapel is destroyed,” said the nun.

For its part, the Archdiocese of Managua said in a statement that the relevant investigations are currently underway and that they have no further information on the case.



The attack in the Cathedral of Managua comes two days after unknown persons desecrated the chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Nindiri, east of Managua.



On that occasion, the Archdiocese of Managua explained in a statement that the unidentified persons not only stole different sacred items, but also broke images, upended the tabernacle, trampled the consecrated hosts, broke benches, caused damage to furniture, doors and pipes and not being enough with these outrages, they also made their physiological needs over what they could.”