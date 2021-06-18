Police Arrest Editors of Hong Kong Newspaper

Under National Security Law

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Hong Kong, police have arrested five editors and executives of the Apple Daily newspaper, accusing them of colluding with foreign powers in violation of a sweeping national security law. The Apple Daily, which has been one of the most outspoken defenders of Hong Kong protests against Chinese one-party rule, vowed to continue its reporting. But media analysts warn that other news outlets will now think twice before crossing Chinese authorities. This is Hong Kong professor Rose Luqiu.

Rose Luqiu: “Of course it will have, definitely, an impact on the press freedom here in Hong Kong, because, first of all, it will create a chilling effect, although the government denies that. But think about that. If you’re a journalist working for a news media, you will be scared.”

