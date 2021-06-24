Police Attack Indigenous Activists in Brasilia

Brazil Environment Minister Steps Down

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles has resigned amid a federal investigation into his ties to illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest. But environmental activists say the situation is unlikely to improve, since Salles will be replaced by Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite, who previously advised a farming lobby.

This comes as Brazilian riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Indigenous activists in Brasília who were protesting new bills that would weaken protections for Indigenous land, opening them up to agricultural and mining interests.

