Police Chief Warns Pro-Trump Militia Members Are Plotting to Blow up the Capitol

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The acting chief of the Capitol Police department warned a House panel Thursday that pro-Trump extremists who attacked Congress on January 6th are plotting more violence.

Chief Yogananda Pittman said a fortified security perimeter surrounding the Capitol should remain in place, based on credible threats.

Yogananda Pittman: “We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union.”

