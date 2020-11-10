Police Shoot at Cancun Protests after String of Femicides

Por Democracy Now

Credit: Twitter: @novedadesqroo

HAVANA TIMES – In Cancún, Mexico, at least two local reporters were wounded after police opened fire against a crowd of people protesting femicides and violence against women. Protests erupted across the state of Quintana Roo Monday after the body of 20-year-old Bianca Alejandrina Lorenzana, known as Alexis, was found earlier in the day. She had been missing all weekend, after leaving her home to work. At least a dozen other femicides have been reported in the state of Quintana Roo this year. On average, 10 women are murdered in Mexico every day, according to Mexican officials.

