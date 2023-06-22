Prosecutors Disclose Video Showing Treatment of Guantánamo Prisoner Who Faced Torture

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In news from Guantánamo, prosecutors have discovered there are videos of guards forcing a Saudi prisoner to leave his cell around the time the man reportedly admitted to plotting the attack on the USS Cole off the coast of Yemen in 2000, which killed 17 sailors. Attorneys for Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri have said his admission of guilt was tainted by years of torture, first at CIA black sites and later at Guantánamo. The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention recently called for the immediate release of al-Nashiri due to his mistreatment.

