Protest to Test Maduro’s Inauguration after Stolen Election

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado calls for the demonstration

File photo from August 3, 2024, showing opposition leader María Corina Machado greeting supporters during a demonstration in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R. ARCHIVE

Maria Corina Machado invited citizens to take to the streets in Venezuela and around the world and sing the national anthem

HAVANA TIMES – Maria Corina Machado called on Wednesday for a demonstration ahead of the presidential inauguration scheduled for January 10, urging citizens to take to the streets simultaneously to sing the national anthem, reported EFE on Efecto Cocuyo.

“Venezuela as a whole will be in the streets, embracing in a beautiful and powerful ritual of freedom. Across Venezuela, in towns and cities, and in every city around the world where there is a Venezuelan, we will all shout the national anthem) at the same time,” Machado said in a video posted on social media.

The former deputy stated that “freedom” depends on everyone and emphasized that “the key” is to act in coordination.

“Wherever you are, in a small village in Amazonas or Maracaibo, in Tenerife or Lima, this is the most important task of our lives, and it is right in front of us, just a few days away,” she added.

She reiterated that on July 28, during the presidential elections, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, supported by the Democratic Unity Platform (PUD), was the winner, despite the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaiming Nicolas Maduro as the victor.

[Editors note: Gonzalez received more than twice as many votes as Maduro, but the dictator refused to accept his overwhelming defeat. Trying to intimidate the opposition and voters in general, months before the election Maduro promised a bloodbath if he lost, something he thought was not possible. When citizens protested the stolen election, he made good on his promise with dozens killed and nearly two thousand jailed. Gonzalez was forced to take up asylum in Spain to avoid arrest for the “crime” of winning the election that Maduro refused to acknowledge.]

“We defeated them politically, electorally, and spiritually. Truth has triumphed, reason has triumphed, and good has triumphed,” Maria Corina Machado affirmed.

Machado stressed that the “final defeat” of Maduro’s government is “very near.”

On Tuesday from Spain, Gonzalez urged all Venezuelans to remain “united in the commitment to uphold this mandate in 2025,” referencing last July’s presidential elections.

“January 10, as you know, is the date set by the Constitution for the elected president to assume their corresponding duties,” he wrote on his social media.

On December 10, Maduro called on Chavismo supporters to mobilize “by the millions” on January 10, when the 2025-2031 presidential term begins with his re-inauguration.

Maduro invited his followers to take to the streets that day to “pledge for Venezuela, pledge for independence, pledge for the Bolivarian homeland,” reiterating that he will attend the Parliament, controlled by his legislators, to take the oath of office for another six years, amid accusations between the government and opposition that have heightened political tensions.

