Photo: @MassayCrisantoH

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Honduras, dozens of Afro-Indigenous Garífuna leaders and supporters took to the streets of the capital Tegucigalpa Tuesday demanding the safe return of four Garífuna land defenders who were abducted from their homes one year ago by men wearing police uniforms.

All four men were members of the group Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras. Among them was community leader, 27-year-old Alberth Snider Centeno.

