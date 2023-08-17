Protesters Decry Erasure, Rewriting of Black History from Florida Schools

Photo: Twitter / @pillcitybook

While Florida governor Ron DeSantis emphasizes the “benefits” of slavery for African-Americans, he has not advocated a return to slavery to continue helping them.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Hundreds of people marched to the School Board of Miami-Dade County on Wednesday to protest changes to how Black history is taught in Florida’s schools. The new standards require students be taught about the “benefits” of slavery. One section of the curriculum states that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has defended the new curriculum changes. Speakers at Wednesday’s rally included Tennessee state Representative Justin Pearson, who made national headlines when he and his colleague Justin Jones were expelled from Tennessee’s Republican-dominated legislative body.

