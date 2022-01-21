Protesters Decry Femicides, Anti-LGBTQ Murders in Juárez

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, feminist and LGBTQ+ rights advocates took to the streets of Juárez Thursday denouncing rising femicides in the border city and the recent killing of a same-sex couple. The remains of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez were found Sunday. They were tortured, shot, dismembered and dumped in plastic trash bags along a highway. The couple was in Juárez visiting family, but reports say they lived in El Paso, Texas. Protesters Thursday demanded justice for all.

Miguel Jacome: “Unfortunately, Juárez is known for femicides and also for murders by criminal groups. I think that people sometimes want to minimize the fact that it was a gay couple that was killed here, because there are so many murders. But there is a pattern of violence in the documented cases against LGBT people.”

At least 11 women have been killed in Juárez in the first three weeks of 2022.

