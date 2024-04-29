Protesters March Across Australia to Demand an End to “Epidemic” of Violence Against Women

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Australia, thousands of people took to the streets in nationwide protests demanding an end to gender-based violence. The rallies come amid a wave of violent crimes against women, including a mass stabbing in Sydney earlier this month, where five out of the six fatal victims were women. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the crowd, calling the situation a “national crisis” and an “epidemic.” This is Natalie, one of the demonstrators.

Natalie: “I think the government needs to declare this devastating thing that’s happening to women as a national emergency. Enough women have died, 26, and it’s just — it’s really, really upsetting. I think it’s a human — we shouldn’t be getting killed.”

