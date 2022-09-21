Protests in Iran Spread to Dozens of Cities over Death of Mahsa Amini

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Protests in Iran have spread to dozens of cities after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in the custody of Iran’s “morality police.” The woman, Mahsa Amini, died after being detained for wearing an improper hijab in violation of an Iranian law requiring women to cover part of the head. Witnesses said Amini was severely beaten in a police van. She was later hospitalized with a coma and died on Friday.

At least six people are believed to have been killed since protests began. Video posted online show women burning their hijabs. On Tuesday, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an investigation into Mahsa Amini’s death.

Ravina Shamdasani: “There are reports that Miss Amini was beaten on the head with a baton, and her head was banged against the vehicle by so-called morality police. Authorities have stated that she died of natural causes. Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif has called for an investigation, a prompt, thorough, impartial investigation.”

