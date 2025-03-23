Protests in Panama over Social Security Reforms

Demonstrations took place without incident, except in Colon and the University of Panama, where there were clashes between protesters and the police. Photo: Erick Marciscano | La Estrella de Panamá



Unions tested their strength in the streets against the government. They claim that the 24-hour strike included over 90% of teachers.

By Juan Alberto Cajar B. (La Estrella de Panamá)

HAVANA TIMES – On Friday, teachers’ and other labor unions, and student groups protested against Law 462, which introduces changes to the regulations governing the Social Security Fund (CSS). It was an open challenge to the administration of President José Raúl Mulino, who has already made it clear he will not back down on the reform.

Popular organizations argue that Law 462, signed this week by Mulino, paves the way for the “privatization” of the CSS and criticize the government’s individual account model, which they believe will result in “poverty-level pensions.” Most advocate for a return to a defined-benefit distribution model — a solidarity-based system. The government has labeled these criticisms as “lies.”

The day began with the start of the 24-hour teachers’ strike, which was supported by most organizations. Attendance at public schools was low among both students and teachers.

La Estrella de Panamá confirmed, during a tour of the capital, that many schools had minimal attendance — a scenario that teachers’ unions considered a success for the strike. Some parents chose not to send their children to school out of safety concerns.

“The call has been a total success, almost 97% nationwide. This means we have broad support from the public and from parents who have decided to support this fight where our pensions are being undermined,” said Diogenes Sanchez, leader of the Association of Teachers of the Republic of Panama (Asoprof), during the gathering in the capital.

Contrary to what the unions stated, the Ministry of Education said in a press release that “80% of teachers were at their posts,” although it acknowledged “low student participation” in urban areas.

Protests also took place in provinces like La Chorrera in West Panama, David in Chiriquí, and Santiago in Veraguas, with marches along the Pan-American Highway.

In Colón, there was a roadblock in the Los Cuatro Altos area, where clashes broke out between members of the Association of Unionist Educators of the Republic of Panama (Asomogrerp) and National Police riot units, resulting in the arrest of union leader Alberto Díaz.

In Bocas del Toro, where there was also a strike, teachers at a general assembly agreed to extend the strike until Monday for that province.

The day before, President Mulino stated that teachers who did not report to work would face salary deductions — something that the teachers considered a threat. In response, Education Minister Lucy Molinar said on Friday that she did not rule out “enforcing the law” for those absent.

The strike was supported by several unions gathered under the United People for Life Alliance, including the construction sector, which claimed that more than 90% of projects were halted.

“We are presenting a proposal that has a technical grounding; the problem is they want to rob the people,” said Saúu Méndez, Secretary General of the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (Suntracs). He also confirmed that further actions are being evaluated, including an indefinite national strike to repeal the reforms and halt the possible reopening of the huge open pit Donoso copper mine.

[Editor’s note] Opposition to a new mining concession to Canada’s First Quantum Minerals in the Donoso region of Panamá paralyzed the country for weeks in 2023 until the Supreme Court declared the new contract unconstitutional. The mine was also closed due to the nationwide citizen protests.

While the strike was underway on Friday, student groups from the University of Panama blocked the Transístmica Road in protest of the reforms. The demonstration was quickly broken up by crowd-control police units, who used tear gas and rubber bullets, leading to a violent clash with students who responded by throwing stones.

With the main campus of University of Panama overwhelmed by tear gas, university authorities decided to suspend classes.

During the confrontation, a police officer drew a firearm and fired it while retreating from a group of protesters — an incident captured on video and widely criticized on social media.

“A police officer fired warning shots with his service weapon to deter a group of protesters […] this incident did not cause injuries,” said the Police Force in a statement, adding that an investigation would be opened.

On Thursday, Police Director Jaime Fernandez requested that the University of Panama allow security forces to control campus entrances, a request that was rejected by Rector Eduardo Flores, who said it would be a clear violation of university autonomy.

Apart from the incidents in Colon and at the university, the protests occurred without further incidents.

First published in Spanish by La Estrella de Panama and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

