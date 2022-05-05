Psychologist Details Torture of Saudi Prisoner at CIA Black Site

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A psychologist who helped the CIA develop its torture program testified at the US Naval Base and prison on occupied Cuban territory in Guantánamo this week about waterboarding a Saudi man at a secret CIA black site in Thailand. James Mitchell said the prisoner, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, became so broken after the waterboarding sessions that he would voluntarily crawl into a small wooden confinement box. Al-Nashiri is accused of being the mastermind of the USS Cole bombing. He was first detained in 2002 and then held at 10 secret CIA sites over a four-year period before being transferred to Guantánamo.