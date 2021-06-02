Puerto Ricans Set to Go on Strike

After Weeks of Protest Against Privatization of Electric Grid

Photo: Twitter @RicardoCortin20

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Puerto Rico, unions are planning a general strike Thursday in response to the privatization of the island’s power system. Labor leaders are demanding the cancellation of a contract with the private U.S. and Canadian company LUMA Energy, which formally took over the management of Puerto Rico’s electric grid yesterday from PREPA, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Unions have warned the agreement with LUMA will increase the cost of electricity, displace thousands of workers and allow the company to leave the island if another hurricane hits.

Read more news here.