Puerto Rico Protesters Honor George Floyd, Denounce Legacy of Racism

HAVANA TIMES – In Puerto Rico, protesters marched outside the mansion of Governor Wanda Vázquez in Old San Juan Tuesday, with chants for justice for George Floyd and denouncing Puerto Rico’s own legacy of racism. Protesters ignored the island’s coronavirus curfew and stayed on the streets into the night. This is Shariana Ferrer-Núñez, a member of Puerto Rico’s Feminist Collective Under Construction.

Shariana Ferrer-Núñez: “We recognize that we must dismantle white supremacy, we must dismantle a racialized system, we must eradicate anti-Black violence.”