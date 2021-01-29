Putin Cracks Down on Social Media Ahead of More Protests

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Russian authorities are cracking down on TikTok and other social media sites ahead of planned anti-corruption and anti-dictatorship protests set for the weekend. Police attacked last weekend’s rallies with extraordinary violence and nearly 4,000 arrests. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of cities across 11 time zones. They were some of the biggest protests ever to challenge Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Police have stepped up arrests and home searches targeting supporters of opposition nationalist politician Alexei Navalny. Arrested upon his return to Russia earlier this month, Navalny survived an assassination attempt in 2020. He says the attack, using the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, took place on Putin’s orders. On Thursday, a court in Moscow ordered Navalny jailed for 30 days ahead of his trial. Navalny spoke by video link from jail.

Alexei Navalny: “I want to say one more time: you won’t succeed in frightening us. In fact we are the majority. You won’t manage to frighten dozens of millions of people who were robbed by those in power despite the fact that those people who are now under arrest face hardships.”

