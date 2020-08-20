Rafael Correa to Seek Ecuador’s Vice Presidency

When Rafael Correa and Cristina Fernández were the presidents of Ecuador and Argentina. File photo: AFP



HAVANA TIMES – Ecuador’s former president Rafael Correa on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the vice presidency, despite judicial proceedings against him, reported dpa news.

Correa wants to be the running mate of little-known leftist candidate Andres Arauz in the February elections, according to dailies El Telegrafo and El Comercio.

The 57-year-old, who during his 2007-2017 presidency launched a “citizens’ revolution” to reduce poverty, is currently living in Belgium.

If elected vice president Correa would follow in the footsteps of former president Cristina Fernandez in Argentina who is now that country’s vice president.

Correa has appealed an eight-year prison sentence for alleged illegal campaign financing.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for him in connection with the attempted kidnapping of former lawmaker Fernando Balda in Bogota in 2012.

It was unclear whether Correa could contest the elections despite the judicial proceedings.

President Lenin Moreno was initially allied with Correa, but parted ways with him soon after taking office in 2017.

