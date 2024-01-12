Rallies in South Africa Support Nation’s Genocide Case Against Israel at World Court

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – At the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Israel has rejected claims by South Africa that it is committing genocide against Palestinians. On Thursday, South Africa demanded an emergency suspension of Israel’s aerial and ground assault on Gaza, which it said was intended at bringing about “the destruction of the population of the territory.” Earlier today in court, Israel accused South Africa of distorting the situation in Gaza.

Tal Becker: “If there have been acts that may be characterized as genocidal, then they have been perpetrated against Israel. If there is a concern about the obligations of states under the Genocide Convention, then it is in relation to their responsibilities to act against Hamas’s proudly declared agenda of annihilation.”

On Thursday, pro-Palestinian rallies were held in South Africa as the ICJ hearing began. Many South Africans praised their government for supporting the people of Gaza.

Phil Mogosti: “South Africa is very brave to have done what it’s done. And I am hoping that this does not work against us as a country, but really it works to ensure that Palestine, the people of Palestine get the justice that they deserve.”

