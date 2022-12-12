Removal of Peruvian President Sparks Deadly Unrest; Elections Called for 2024

Photo: Melania Diaz

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, two teenagers were killed Sunday in the Andean city of Andahuaylas as police tried to quell protests demanding the release of ousted leftist President Pedro Castillo and calling for new elections to be moved up. At least 20 others were injured.

Relative of injured protester: “My request to the minister of the interior is to stop the bullets. Please, we cannot cover the sun with a finger. We must investigate the wounds of all those who are wounded by pellets, bullets or, I don’t know, stones. Justice must be served.”

Following the unrest, newly appointed President Dina Boluarte announced she would move elections up by two years, to April 2024.

