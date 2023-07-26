Report: Mexican Military, Security Forces Complicit in Killing and Cover-Up of Ayotzinapa Students

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new report by an international panel details the involvement of Mexican armed forces in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa. The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts said in its findings that the Mexican Army, Navy, police and intelligence agencies knew the students’ whereabouts, including the night they were ambushed by local police and federal military forces and disappeared. The panel has also accused Mexican government officials under the previous administration of lying in their initial investigation, hiding key evidence and using torture to obtain false testimonies in the case. This is a member of the international panel speaking Tuesday.

Carlos Beristain: “The site of the study, the streets that we have seen before, of Iguala, on September 26 and 27, show that government forces were present. They participated and did not protect. They also know and knew what happened. The concealment of that Information has contributed not only to the concealing of government responsibilities, but it has constituted in itself a responsibility of the state in the disappearance of these young men.”

