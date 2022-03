Juan Carlos Muñiz

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, a crime reporter was killed in the state of Zacatecas Friday, becoming the country’s seventh murdered journalist this year. Juan Carlos Muñiz worked for the outlet Testigo Minero and was a part-time taxi driver in order to make ends meet. Mexican journalists have been demanding the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offer protection and end impunity for the ongoing spate of reporter killings.

