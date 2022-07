Antonio de la Cruz

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, the journalist Antonio de la Cruz has been shot and killed in his home in the state of Tamaulipas. Cruz wrote for local newspaper Expreso and is the second reporter from the paper to be killed, following the murder of Héctor González in 2018. This is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on Mexican journalists, with at least 11 murdered since the beginning of 2022.

