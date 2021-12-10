Reproductive Rights Groups Press California to Become Abortion Sanctuary State

Photo: Steve Rhodes

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the United States, reproductive justice advocates hope to make California a sanctuary for people seeking an abortion, as the Supreme Court weighs a major case which could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A coalition of over 40 groups are urging California lawmakers to expand reproductive health services ahead of the court’s ruling, which is expected by summer of 2022. This is Jodi Hicks of Planned Parenthood California.

Jodi Hicks: “Guttmacher Institute did a report that predicts a 3,000% increase in people that will find California as their closest clinic, should Roe v. Wade be overturned.”

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, more than two dozen states are expected to move ahead with abortion bans.

