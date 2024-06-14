Reproductive Rights Groups Protest as Brazilian Lawmakers Advance Anti-Abortion Bill

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, protesters took the streets on Thursday after lawmakers advanced a bill this week that would equate all abortions with homicide if performed after the 22nd week of gestation, with punishments of up to 20 years in prison. This is Rio Councilmember Mônica Benício.

Mônica Benício: “We will not accept a setback. We will not accept a conservative government negotiating spurious policies over our lives. We will continue to advance until legal abortion is a guaranteed right in Brazil.”

Abortion is only legal in Brazil in cases of rape, anencephaly or a life-threatening risk to the patient.

