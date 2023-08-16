Rights Groups Challenge Imprisonment of Minors at Angola Prison in USA

Photo: ACLU

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Louisiana, young people imprisoned at the state penitentiary, known as Angola, and legal groups are asking a federal judge to take emergency action and order the removal of children from the notorious prison. The ACLU and other rights groups say kids, the majority Black boys, have been locked up for the past year in abusive conditions on Angola’s former death row — an adult maximum-security prison with a history of human rights violations. The ACLU says, “Research shows that youth in adult facilities are more likely to commit suicide, suffer from sexual assault and experience exacerbated mental health challenges.” Hearings in the case will continue through Friday.

