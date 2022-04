By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In news from Russia, the Ministry of Justice has ordered Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and 13 other international organizations to close their offices, claiming they were violating Russian law. Vladimir Putin is carrying out a relentless persecution of all Russians who oppose his invasion of Ukraine and criticize his government. International human rights and other non-governmental organzations have also been expelled.

