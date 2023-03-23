Russia Raids Homes of Workers from Banned, Nobel Peace Prize-Winning Organization

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, security forces have raided the homes of people affiliated with the banned Memorial Human Rights Center, confiscating items and equipment and bringing some of the group’s members in for questioning. Memorial won the Right Livelihood Award in 2004 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 for its work documenting human rights violations and crimes committed by the former Soviet Union. It was outlawed by the Russian government in late 2021, ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

