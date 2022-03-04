Russian Brutal Crackdown on Antiwar Protests Continues

They even arrested children

Photo: Alexandra Arkhipova

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Russian police continue to crack down on antiwar protests. More than 350 people were arrested at a rally in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. In Moscow, at least five children and two mothers were arrested and jailed Tuesday after they left flowers and signs reading “No to War” outside Ukraine’s Embassy. Human rights groups say some 8,000 people have been arrested at antiwar protests in Russia since late February.

