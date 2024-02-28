Russian Court Jails Campaigner from Nobel Peace Prize-Winning Organization Memorial

Human rights activist Oleg Orlov

By Democracy Now

A Russian court has sentenced the longtime human rights activist Oleg Orlov to two-and-a-half years in prison for speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and taking part in antiwar demonstrations. Orlov is a leader of the now-liquidated rights group Memorial, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 and the Right Livelihood Award in 2004. He briefly spoke on Tuesday after the sentencing.

Oleg Orlov: “We live in the 21st century. Those guys are going backwards, to 20th, 17th and even 16th. Unfortunately, they are dragging our country with them. But we will win anyway.”

