Russia’s Leading Independent Newspaper Shuttered

after warniungs from the State censor

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, the prominent independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta said Monday it will halt operations until the war in Ukraine has ended, after the paper’s editors received a second warning from a Russian state censor. Last year, the paper’s editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, won a Nobel Peace Prize for his work reporting in the face of government repression and censorship. Muratov recently put his Nobel medal up for auction, with proceeds of its sale set to support Ukrainian refugees.

Also on Monday, the Kremlin ordered Russian media outlets not to publish a rare interview of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by Russian journalists, including Dmitry Muratov. It’s believed at least 150 journalists have left Russia since the start of the Ukraine invasion last month.

Read more news here on Havana Times