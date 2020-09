From Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In El Salvador, a 29-year-old woman sent to prison for having a stillbirth was released on conditional freedom after six years.

In 2014, Cindy Erazo suffered an obstetric emergency, unaware she was eight months pregnant. She woke up handcuffed to a hospital bed, accused of having an abortion and charged with aggravated homicide.

El Salvador has long criminalized abortions, with a total ban since 1998. Dozens were convicted and imprisoned after having miscarriages and stillbirths.

