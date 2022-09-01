Saudi Arabia Sentences Woman to 45 Years for Social Media Posts

Convicted user of social networks, Nourah al-Qahtani

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Saudi Arabia, a woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for her social media posts. A Saudi terrorism court convicted Nourah al-Qahtani of “using the internet to tear the social fabric” and “violating public order by using social media.” This comes just weeks after a Saudi court sentenced women’s rights defender Salma al-Shehab to 34 years in prison over her Twitter posts.

Editor’s note: The strong US ally and weapons customer sees any comments, activism or democratic participation of women as a punishable sin.

