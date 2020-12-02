Saudi Arabia to Try Women’s Rights Activist for Terrorism

By Democracy Now

Loujain al-Hathloul

HAVANA TIMES – Rights groups have condemned Saudi Arabia over the decision to try prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul in terrorism court. Last month, al-Halthloul embarked on her second hunger strike over the past year.

She was arrested in May 2018 after leading a movement to lift a ban on women drivers. She also opposed the male guardianship system in Saudi Arabia.

Advocates have been calling for her release, along with at least five other Saudi women’s rights activists who are behind bars.

