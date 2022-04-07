Scientists Around the World Join Climate Change Rebellion

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Scientists around the world have launched a new civil disobedience campaign demanding a climate revolution. In Spain, they joined protesters with Extinction Rebellion who poured fake blood on the Spanish parliament in Madrid Wednesday, demanding real government action on the climate. This is Fernando Valladares, a climate scientist with the Spanish National Research Council.

Fernando Valladares: “Climate change is here, and it is causing deaths of tens of millions of people. We, the scientists, are very worried and don’t know what other language we have to express ourselves in. This is the reason for this rebellion, carried out by scientists in 25 countries all over the world. Climate science is not being heard, or at least not being converted into action.”