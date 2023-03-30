Seniors Sue Switzerland over Deadly Heat Waves Caused by Climate Crisis

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In France, the European Court of Human Rights heard arguments Wednesday in a landmark lawsuit brought by women retirees from Switzerland who are suing the Swiss government over its failure to tackle the climate crisis. Members of the group Senior Women for Climate Protection argue older people’s rights are being violated since they’re at the highest risk of the extreme heat that’s becoming more frequent due to global heating. Helping to argue the case were members of ENNHRI, the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions.

Jenny Sandvig: “Few people have it in their power to change the course of history. You do. On behalf of all national human rights institutions in Europe, ENNHRI urges the court to use its power to protect vulnerable individuals against escalating and irreversible climate harm. The facts are simple. Greenhouse gas emissions cause heat extremes that kill.”

