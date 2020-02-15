News Today's Song 

Silvestre Mendez y su Tribu (Cuba) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Silvestre Mendez y su Tribu from Cuba with the song “Calypso Congo” from the album “Silvestre y su Tribu” (1950s).

 

 

