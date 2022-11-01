Solidarity after Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio (+video)

Screenshot

HAVANA TIMES – Wayne Snyder has made two recent trips to Hurricane Ian damaged Pinar del Rio province in the last month. In this guest post he shares the following description and video from his first trip with HT readers.

“Just days after the hurricane, I traveled to the Pinar del Rio province to bring supplies, assess the needs, and encourage and pray for people impacted by the storm. I witnessed first-hand the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path. Homes were damaged everywhere. Roofs were blown away, entire wooden houses collapsed, and water damage ruined many precious belongings and necessities.

“Likewise, many power lines were down, leaving entire towns in the dark and without power. With no electricity, everything is even more complicated than it already was before the storm. But amid the loss, destruction, and critical needs, one thing stood out – the resiliency of the people of Cuba.”

-Wayne Snyder, Executive Director of Atulado Ministries

