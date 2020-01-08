Spain Poised to Form First Progressive Coalition Government Since 1930s

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Spain, lawmakers are poised to form Spain’s first progressive coalition government since the 1930s, after a narrow Parliament vote Tuesday.

The leader of Spain’s Socialist Party, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has agreed to form a coalition government with Pablo Iglesias, the head of the leftist Podemos party.

A group of pro-independence legislators from Catalonia made it possible by abstaining.

The Nation magazine reports Spain’s new coalition government has promised to strengthen job security and unions, raise the minimum wage, pass legislation to curb climate change, and introduce universal public child care.