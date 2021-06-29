Spain’s Foreign Minister Responds to Nicaraguan Gov.

“There is an international outcry over the situation in Nicaragua.“

Spain’s foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya. Photo: EFE

By EFE / 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – Spain’s foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, assured Monday in Rome that there is an “international outcry” over the human rights situation in Nicaragua and that the entire world is waiting to see “if they are going to release the political prisoners and whether the repression is going to end” in that country.

“The problems in Nicaragua are not of the order of telegrams or letters. There is a serious problem of respect for human rights and the organization for a free, transparent and democratic electoral process,” said the Spanish minister when asked about the protest letter of the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, in which he labels her “a big shot.”

The person in charge of Spanish diplomacy, who participates in Rome in a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS, explained that “This is not only said by Spain. This is an outcry of the international community,” referring to the arrest of several opposition candidates in the November presidential elections.

“It is said from the United States to Mexico and Argentina. The Central American countries are saying it. The European Union is saying it and of course Spain is saying it and it is saying it because Nicaraguan citizens say it,” said Gonzalez Laya.

She added, “Spain will always support Nicaraguan citizens in their search for the respect of human rights and in their quest for free, transparent and democratic elections.

Furthermore, Gonzalez Laya said, “the question now is what the Nicaraguan Government is going to do? What is President Ortega going to do to respond to this outcry that is national and international? Is he going to release the political prisoners? Is he going to end the repression and allow free and transparent conditions? [for elections]”

“That is the question and the answer, of course, is in Managua. It is not in Madrid, nor in Washington, nor is it in Mexico City or Buenos Aires. It is in Managua, and we are all waiting for it with great interest,” he concluded.

In his letter, Moncada assured that the Spanish minister had shown “a daring ignorance, and a fierce improper diplomacy. Mrs. Gonzalez addresses the president of a free and sovereign country with the voice of a sheriff, without noticing in her delusional harangues of an antiquated big shot, that we have not been under Spanish rule for centuries.”

In recent weeks, the Government of Daniel Ortega has carried out an offensive against the opposition that has led to the detention and arrest of opposition presidential candidates Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Felix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastian Chamorro and Miguel Mora, among other, whom it accuses of “treason.”

The arrests of opponents and the harassment of journalists occurs less than five months before the general elections in Nicaragua, scheduled for November 7. Ortega, in power since 2007, plots another reelection.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.