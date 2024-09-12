Spanish Congress Recognizes Edmundo González as Venezuela’s President-Elect

Venezuelan President elect Edmundo Gonzalez.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Venezuela, the government of Nicolás Maduro is threatening to cut ties with Spain after the Spanish congress voted Wednesday to recognize opposition leader and former presidential candidate Edmundo González as president-elect of Venezuela, days after he was granted asylum in Spain. But Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who reportedly is meeting with González today, said he will not recognize González as Venezuela’s president.

This comes as Human Rights Watch warns Venezuelans who have fled the country, including during the post-election crackdown on protests, have few options for asylum or protection in neighboring countries, leading them to attempt to cross the treacherous Darién Gap. This is Human Rights Watch chief Tirana Hassan.

Tirana Hassan: “Cases of asylum seekers and migrants we spoke to at the border, they said that they had actually watched the security forces open fire and shoot and kill protesters. They had watched the colectivas searching for those who participated in the protests.”

